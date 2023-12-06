American Red Cross Hosts Brighton Blood Drive on Dec. 13

December 6, 2023

Dan Martin/ news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide an opportunity for members of the public to give back this holiday season.



A blood drive will be held on Wednesday, December 13th from 9:00 am to 2:45 pm at the Brighton City Hall, located at 200 N. First Street.



Donors can save up to three lives with each pint of blood given.



Anyone interested in attending must first schedule an appointment.



Appointments can be made by clicking the provided link or by calling 800-733-2767.