Air Quality Alert Extended Wednesday

June 28, 2023

An Air Quality Alert has been extended for Livingston County residents and others across Michigan today.



Air quality in the state is being impacted by smoke and fires this week.



Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE have issued the air quality alerts for high levels of fine particulate in the air. The levels are caused by smoke from fires in Canada.



The average air quality is expected to fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone with the possibility of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula experiencing some hours when concentration can cause the Air Quality Index to be very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone.



Meteorologists are continuing to assess conditions and will issue additional alerts if necessary.



A press release with guidance to protect health during smoke events is attached.