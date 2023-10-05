Agents Seize Massive Amount of Cocaine in Wixom Drug Bust

October 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police and Federal Agents with the Department of Homeland Security seized a large amount of cocaine last weekend at a warehouse in Wixom.



According to The Oakland Press, approximately 637 pounds of cocaine was seized by agents on Sunday, October 1st.



Border Protection officials were involved in tracking the semi-trailer that was carrying the cocaine to a Wixom warehouse, located on West Road. It's unclear where authorities began tracking the semi-trailer or where the semi-trailer was travelling from.



The drugs allegedly originated from Mexico; although, the specific source for that information came from what was only defined as “authorities,” according to a report from WDIV Detroit.



Three suspects were arrested, but no other information has been released in the case.



