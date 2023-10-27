Novi Hilton To Issue Refunds For Alleged Ice Storm Price Gouging

October 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has reached a compliance agreement with a Novi hotel to reimburse consumers for alleged price gouging during a severe ice storm in late February of this year.



The Hilton Garden Inn in Novi was the subject of an investigation by the Department of Attorney General following a consumer complaint alleging price gouging during a severe ice storm that affected Southeast Michigan and caused widespread power outages and hazardous conditions. The hotel maintains its denial of any violations of the MCPA, and the ultimate resolution of the investigation was said to be amicable.



The terms of the Assurance require that the originating complainant to the Department of Attorney General will receive a full refund, and that all consumers who paid a nightly room rate in excess of $200 between the 23rd and 26th of February 2023 will receive a refund amounting to the difference between $200 and the rate they were charged, plus applicable taxes.



In addition to the refunds, the Hilton Garden Inn in Novi agreed to mandate for all employees with responsibilities for determining room rates an MCPA compliance training within 60 days, including education that the MCPA prohibits “charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.”



The training is also mandated, for a term of two years, for all new hires with price-setting responsibilities at the Hilton Garden Inn in Novi. The hotel-provided training must be documented and include training on a process for receiving and responding to consumer complaints regarding their pricing.



Attorney General Dana Nessel said “price gouging during a severe weather event is disrespectful to your customers and charging grossly excessive prices is illegal. As we prepare for another Michigan winter, I want businesses and consumers to know my office pays close attention to complaints about those who seek to turn consumer desperation into financial opportunity”.



The Hilton Gardin Inn in Novi also agrees to reimburse the State of Michigan $1,000 for costs associated with investigating the alleged MCPA violation.



Michigan consumers who suspect price gouging are encouraged to contact the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at:



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388