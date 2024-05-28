Advocates Rally for Changes to Dangerous Dog Laws

May 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Victims of dangerous dogs gathered outside the Michigan Capitol Tuesday, calling for change they believe will save lives.



“Right now there’s no law that requires animal shelters and rescues to disclose a dog’s bite history or aggressive history or behavior,” said Ann Marie Rogers, founder of Responsible Citizens for Public Safety.



Victims, including WHMI's Ellen Morgan, shared their experiences coping with the trauma and trying to get justice after being attacked. A bell was rung as the names of those killed were read aloud.



“Almost 40 people have been killed in Michigan by dogs,” said Rogers. “That’s way too many.”



Rogers pointed out a majority of attacks involve family pets. And she says the wounds are driving up medical and insurance costs.



“Insurers paid out $1.12 billion in liability claims related to dog-related injuries in 2023,” she said. “Each day, nearly 1,000 people are treated in hospital emergency departments for non-fatal dog bite-related injuries.”



“The average cost per claim nationally has risen 82-and-a-half-percent from 2014 to 2023 due to increased medical costs, as well as the size of settlements, judgements and jury awards given to plaintiffs.”



Photos courtesy Ellen Morgan.