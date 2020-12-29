AARP Believes Long-Term Care Residents Still At-Risk

December 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman, Michigan News Connection / news@whmi.com



Though the vaccines for fighting COVID-19 are beginning to be distributed, it may still be a while before nursing home residents and staff in Livingston County and across the state are in the clear.



Michigan seems to be seeing improving numbers on the coronavirus front as vaccines are starting to be administered and cases were leveling off before Christmas. Experts, however, warn that the risk of exposure is still high, especially in the state’s long-term care facilities. According to the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, the latest data shows still increasing resident and staff cases, with resident deaths and rising staff shortages.



AARP Associate State Director for Governmental Affairs, Melissa Seifert, says that while PPE shortages continue, nursing homes without a one-week supply have fallen from 1-in-4 to 1-in-5. She said there is good news in that facilities are seeing a greater influx of PPE, which is vital in keeping residents safe.



New data from the dashboard shows that in the time between October 19th and November 15th, new resident cases per 100 went from 1.9 to 5.2, and staff cases per 100 rose from 2.5 to 6.2. Facilities with staffing shortages rose to 41% from 36%.



Seifert said a deeper look is needed into why the pandemic is so adversely affecting long-term care patients besides the fact that older adults are more susceptible.



Seifert says that transforming and modernizing long-term care services and supports are a priority for AARP in the new year.





(Graph: Michigan News Connection)