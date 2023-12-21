AAA Offers Tow and Go Service During the Holidays

December 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com.



AAA is once again offering their Tow and Go service to both members and non-members this holiday season.



The program operates on most major holidays and offers a free ride to impaired drivers, along with tow service for their vehicle, if they do not have a safe means of getting home.



AAA spokesperson Adrianne Woodland says over the past two decades, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. The service should be seen as a last resort, and party-goers are reminded plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging other safe transportation.



"We do this throughout the year, typically holiday weekends or weekends when there's a big population of people impaired driving. It's important to make plans ahead of time for a safe ride home."



This is the 25th year AAA has provided the service to Michigan drivers. Similar to calling a taxi, the program offers a free ride and tow service to those who live within a 10-mile radius of their pickup location.



More information on the program is provided below.