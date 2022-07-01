AAAA: Busy 4th Of July Travel Weekend

July 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others can expect a busy holiday travel weekend both out on the road and up in the sky.



This Fourth of July weekend is expected to be the second-busiest for travel since 2000, with 47.9 million people taking trips nationally.



AAA Michigan is predicting that close to 1.7 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles this holiday weekend, which is about 10% more than last year and slightly more than what was tracked in 2019.



AAA Spokesperson Howard Hughey tells WHMI the majority of people are expected to travel by vehicle despite historical gas prices and the flux of air travel. Even with the high gas prices, he says they expect vehicle travel to set a new record this year.



Hughey says believe it or not, they are seeing a downward trend with gas prices and the average is now closer to $5 a gallon for unleaded – noting two weeks ago it was closer to $5.30 a gallon so things are moving the right direction but there is still quite a way to go.



For those hitting the road, today is anticipated to be among the most as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Today is also expected to be the busiest day for air travel.