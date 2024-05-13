AAA: MI Gas Prices Average $3.64 to Start Work Week

May 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are up 4 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.64 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month but still 29 cents more than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $4 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose modestly from 8.62 million b/d to 8.79. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly 1 million bbl to 228 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 61 cents to settle at $78.99 a barrel. Prices rose as the EIA reported that crude oil inventories had decreased by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 459.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight increase in prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls alongside rising supply, gas prices could move lower."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.59 per gallon, the exact same price as last week’s average and 22 cents more than this same time last year.



Click below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages.



· Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.73), Lansing ($3.72), Saginaw ($3.71)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.57), Metro Detroit ($3.59), Benton Harbor ($3.65)