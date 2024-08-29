AAA: Busy Travel Period For Labor Day Holiday Weekend

August 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another busy Labor Day travel weekend is expected – notably out on the roadways.



This year’s record-breaking, blockbuster summer travel season comes to a close during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group AAA does not conduct a full travel forecast for the holiday but it does offer a series of trends and tips for travelers.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI they’ve seen huge increases in travel all summer long – including some record-breaking numbers - and they don’t expect Labor Day to be any different so travelers should definitely expect busy roadways and airports this weekend.



Woodland noted they’ve found that for those with kids and some back to school, families may opt for a regional road trip versus a far-away vacation. For end-of-summer vacations; she said things with a beach, lake destinations, places with attractions, as well as major metropolitan areas are always a big draw for Labor Day weekend.



For those who are traveling, Woodland cautions this Friday will be one of the busiest days - particularly between 2pm and 6pm when travelers mix with commuters. She advises that anyone planning a drive should leave before noon or wait until after 7pm to miss some of the heavier traffic.



Woodland pointed out that gas prices have been on a downward trend for the last three weeks, so those heading out will find lower prices this year compared to last for the holiday weekend. She said last year the average was $3.69 for a gallon for regular unleaded. Now, the statewide average is around $3.42.



For anyone planning to fly, Woodland says expect long bag check and TSA lines and advised arriving at least two hours ahead of time at airports.



The full travel release from AAA is attached.