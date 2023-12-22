AAA: 3.3 Million Michiganders to Hit the Road This Holiday Week

December 22, 2023

AAA is projecting a near record number of Michiganians will travel over Christmas and New Year, with a bulk of them hitting the road this weekend.



“Of the 3.6 million expected to travel, 3.3 million will be hitting the road for a road trip,” says spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland.



"Motorists will be seeing gas prices that are less than or similar to what we saw last Christmas. Last Christmas, the Michigan state average was $2.99 a gallon for regular unleaded. On New Year’s Day it was $3.19.”



Woodland says the number of Michiganians expected to the travel over the next week is second highest only to pre-Covid levels of 2019.